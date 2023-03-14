Advertise With Us
Infirmary Health uses interactive and educational event for colorectal cancer awareness month

Infirmary Health is doing its part to keep people educated and healthy
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s colorectal cancer awareness month and Infirmary Health is doing its part to keep people educated and healthy.

Tuesday, they hosted an interactive and educational event called “Colon on Campus with Coffee” at the Thomas Fitness center.

“We’re out here providing education to the community as well as our staff here at Thomas hospital and on our campus. And if you meet the certain criteria between the ages of 45 and 75 men and women, we will be providing you with a colorectal screening kit or a fit test,” Emily Desalvo with Infirmary Cancer Care said.

And with colorectal cancer being easily preventable, it’s important to learn this information as soon as possible.

The inflatable colon provided by Boston Scientific gives a firsthand look at what you need to watch out for.

“We are going to be able to educate folks as to what benign disease looks like as opposed to malignant cancers that we find on colonoscopy. Today we are providing a fit test which is just a basic screening test looking for blood in your stool. But for those folks that have colonoscopies on a regular basis every ten years, obviously, that’s encouraged as well,” Desalvo said.

And those who decided to visit the area Tuesday agree on the importance of regular checkups.

“It used to be that you have to wait till 50, but now you can receive it as early as 45. So, it’s very important that especially African Americans come out and get tested and screened,” Jimmie Jemison said.

