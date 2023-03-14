Advertise With Us
Local NASCAR driver prepares for race

By Emily Cochran
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - On a sunny day in Pensacola, you can find Bohlman at the race track preparing for whatever race he has next. He grew up coming to races at Five Flags Speedway with his dad when he was just a young boy. Bohlman spent the best parts of his childhood right here.

“Grew up here at this racetrack. Dad won many races here. I grew up in those grandstands. Spent many many Friday nights out here.”

There were some in his family that did not love the races. When Bohlman pitched the idea of being a driver, his mother Fran was not exactly thrilled. She wouldn’t have a race car driver living under her roof.

When Bohlman was 18, he moved out and bought his first race car. The rest is history. All his life he’s wanted to do exactly what he’s doing now. his mom eventually came around to the idea. When she passed away in 2009, Bohlman paid tribute to her on his race car, a beautiful way to honor her memory.

For Bohlman, racing is a family affair. It’s something he shares with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His grandson, though only three years old, might follow in his footsteps.

“I think he’s going to be our next race car driver. You know when he gets in the car he loves playing in the car. He’s ready.”

Over the next few months he’ll be preparing for some big races and he needs sponsors. It’s a task much harder than it sounds. For Bohlman, he doesn’t race for the money. He races because he loves to drive. All of the proceeds he wins, Bohlman plans to donate to a good cause.

“We’re currently seeking sponsors for Richmond, Virginia, Kansas City and back to the asphalt Bristol race. And what I’m going to do on those races, if we can find the sponsorship, is I’m actually going to donate all winnings to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”

Bohlman races because he wants to give back and continues to do it because there’s nothing like the feeling he gets when he’s behind the wheel.

The adrenaline rush is just, it’s unreal. It’s the speeds and all that it’s just it’s just, there’s really no way to put it in words. It’s just, it’s just fun. Just flat out fun.

Bohlman will be racing at the Southern Raceway dirt track on March 25th and continue to search for sponsors.

