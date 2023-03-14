Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

The Mobile Chocolate Festival

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Chocolate Festival will take place March 18, 2023, from 10 am to 3 pm at The Grounds on Cody Road. It is their biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds benefit Penelope House. Penelope House is the local domestic violence shelter for Mobile, Washington, Clarke and Choctaw Counties. We provide a 24 hour crisis line, safety, shelter, counseling, advocacy, and community education.

Penelope House

P. O. Box 9127

Mobile, Al 36691

(251) 342-2809

www.penelopehouse.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Household laundry hacks
Wallet-friendly ways to tackle laundry
Conecuh Corn Fritters with White Cheddar Grits & Dauphin’s Shrimp Sauce
Recipe: Conecuh Corn Fritters with White Cheddar Grits & Dauphin’s Shrimp Sauce
O’Riley’s Irish Pub getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
O’Riley’s Irish Pub getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Watch out for utility scams
Watch out for utility scams