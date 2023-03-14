MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Chocolate Festival will take place March 18, 2023, from 10 am to 3 pm at The Grounds on Cody Road. It is their biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds benefit Penelope House. Penelope House is the local domestic violence shelter for Mobile, Washington, Clarke and Choctaw Counties. We provide a 24 hour crisis line, safety, shelter, counseling, advocacy, and community education.

Penelope House

P. O. Box 9127

Mobile, Al 36691

(251) 342-2809

www.penelopehouse.org

