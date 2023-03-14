Advertise With Us
Mobile man accused in apparent road rage incident

Donald Eugene Christian II
Donald Eugene Christian II(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a Mobile man after an apparent road rage incident Thursday morning at Riviere Du Chien near McKinnon Industrial Park.

Donald Eugene Christian II was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail after police say he chased after another vehicle and hit it with his car. According to authorities, the two drivers knew each other. Police said the victim stopped the car, got out and started running. That’s when Christian allegedly fired shots into the victim’s unoccupied car, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Christian faces charges of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.

He has since been released and has a bond hearing on Thursday, according to jail records.

