MPD: Girl wounded after shots fired into home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said someone shot into a residence Monday and wounded a 15-year-old girl.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Serigny Drive where officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. Police said someone fired into the home, striking the girl.

She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.