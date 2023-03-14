Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Girl wounded after shots fired into home

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said someone shot into a residence Monday and wounded a 15-year-old girl.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Serigny Drive where officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. Police said someone fired into the home, striking the girl.

She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

MPD: Pizza delivery man escapes reported robbery attempt at knifepoint
Police lights
MPD investigates alleged hammer attack
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Infirmary Health uses interactive and educational event for colorectal cancer awareness month
Jonathan Nakhla ... charged with reckless murder.
Mobile reckless murder defendant on body cam recording: ‘Some guy turned in front of me’