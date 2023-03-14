MPD investigates alleged hammer attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they said a male suspect attacked someone with a hammer.

Officers responding to the 200 block of North Lawrence Street around 6:50 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault said that the male subject reportedly hit the victim with a hammer and then fled the scene.

Police gave no further information about the incident.

