MPD investigates alleged hammer attack
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they said a male suspect attacked someone with a hammer.
Officers responding to the 200 block of North Lawrence Street around 6:50 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault said that the male subject reportedly hit the victim with a hammer and then fled the scene.
Police gave no further information about the incident.
