O’Riley’s Irish Pub getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - O’Riley’s Irish Pub tells us about their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown

- The bar opens early at 10 a.m.

- Their portion of Palafox Street will be closed until midnight after Gallery Night for the block party.

Live Irish Music from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Jay Moody. Live Music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Classic June.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern

- Food served all day from Wrighteous Eats

- Live DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

- Bar Games and prizes starting at 9 p.m.

O’Riley’s Irish Pub - 321 S Palafox St. Pensacola, FL 32502 - www.orileyspub.com

Additional locations below

- O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern - 3728 Creighton Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 - www.orileystavern.com

- Mugs & Jugs - 12080 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 - www.mugsjugsbar.com

- Sir Richard’s Public House - 2719 E Cervantes St, Pensacola, FL 32503 - www.sirrichardslounge.com

