P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

According to Alabama DHR, qualifying households will get $120 for each participating student to buy SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept EBT cards.

“Inflation has transformed each grocery trip into a balancing act for low-income families struggling to afford food for their children on top of other costs like housing and transportation,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “Every dollar of support from programs like P-EBT strengthens their spending power and weakens the prospect of hunger while promoting nutritious meals for children.”

Summer P-EBT benefits are limited to students who receive free or reduced-price meals from the National School Lunch Program. To become eligible for Summer P-EBT, families may apply for the National School Lunch Program by contacting their schools. Applications for the lunch program must be approved by May 16 to qualify.

Benefits are expected to start rolling out mid-to-late summer. Eligibility questions should be directed to the student’s designated school.

Households with eligible students who received P-EBT benefits previously will access Summer P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards. Those who are new to the National School Lunch Program will get EBT cards in the mail.

Support specialists are available to answer questions about P-EBT by phone at 1-800-410-5827 and online at dhr.alabama.gov/food-assistance/ from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

