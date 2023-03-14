Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Pizza delivery man escapes reported robbery attempt at knifepoint

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pizza delivery driver escaped a reported robbery attempt by a knife-wielding bandit, according to Mobile police.

Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza, 2396-B Schillinger Road S., around 8:48 p.m. Monday in reference to an attempted robbery.

According to police, the victim said that he had been delivering pizza on the 3000 block of Lloyds Lane when he was approached by a male subject armed with a knife who demanded his wallet. The victim was able to get into his vehicle and get away without injury, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Police lights
MPD investigates alleged hammer attack
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Infirmary Health uses interactive and educational event for colorectal cancer awareness month
MPD: Girl wounded after shots fired into home
Jonathan Nakhla ... charged with reckless murder.
Mobile reckless murder defendant on body cam recording: ‘Some guy turned in front of me’