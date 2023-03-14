MPD: Pizza delivery man escapes reported robbery attempt at knifepoint

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pizza delivery driver escaped a reported robbery attempt by a knife-wielding bandit, according to Mobile police.

Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza, 2396-B Schillinger Road S., around 8:48 p.m. Monday in reference to an attempted robbery.

According to police, the victim said that he had been delivering pizza on the 3000 block of Lloyds Lane when he was approached by a male subject armed with a knife who demanded his wallet. The victim was able to get into his vehicle and get away without injury, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

