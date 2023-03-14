Advertise With Us
Private school teacher in Mobile arrested for engaging in sex acts with student

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they have arrested Jonathan Sauers, a teacher and coach at Faith Academy, for sexually engaging with a 16-year-old student.

Authorities said that Sauers was a teacher of the student and a coach at the school. The student’s parents became concerned when she told them she was going to the Semmes Walmart to get school supplies and was gone for over an hour, according to police.

Police said the parents filed a missing persons report after they went to the Walmart and found her car, but could not find the student.

The student was found walking down the road back to her vehicle and that is when she told authorities that she had gone to the Walmart to meet with Sauers and that he had allegedly picked her up and gone to a different location to engage in sexual activity, according to police.

