Recipe: Conecuh Corn Fritters with White Cheddar Grits & Dauphin’s Shrimp Sauce

Dauphin’s visits the Studio 10 kitchen to make these delicious corn fritters and get us ready for the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off March 25, 2023!

CONECUH CORN FRITTER:

Serving Size 4pl

INGREDIENTS:

6 oz High Gluten Flour

6oz Cornmeal

1 whole Eggs

1 tbl Baumhower’s Hot Sauce

1 tsp Tony’s creole seasoning

1oz Canola Oil

2 Strips Conecuh Bacon Diced

1 Links Conecuh Original Sausage Diced

1/3 Jalapeno Fresh Diced

1/3 cup Chopped Green Onions

1/8 diced red onion

1 cups Buttermilk

1/2 cups Shoe peg Corn

STEPS:

Mix eggs, oil, Tony’s, hot sauce and buttermilk together

In a large bowl combine flour, cornmeal, Conecuh, corn, jalapeno and onions.

Add wet and dry ingredients together and mix till combined thoroughly. 2 minutes

Grab 2 oz ladle and scoop directly into cooking oil.

Cook 8 minutes at 350 degrees

DAUPHIN’S WHITE CHEESE GRITS:

4 0z serving

4 portions

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cups heavy cream

2 cups water

1 tsp white pepper ground

1 tbls kosher salt

2 oz butter

1/2 cups parmesan cheese

½ cups white cheddar cheese

¾ lbs stone ground grits

STEPS:

In large stock pot add heavy cream and water and bring to rapid boil. Add butter and slowly add dry grits. Reduce to medium heat and stir periodically. Once thickened add cheese.

DAUPHIN’S SHRIMP SAUCE:

4 oz portion

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 pound diced onion

1/8 lb diced celery

1/8 lb diced bell pepper

1/3 cup chopped bacon raw

1/2 cups chopped Conecuh

1/2 cups 90-110 shrimp

3 oz shrimp stock

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 oz Creole seasoning

1 ea Bay leaf

1/3 cup Diced Tomato

1oz Chopped Garlic

½ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Hot Sauce

½ oz Worcestershire Sauce

½ tsp Black Pepper

BUSINESS INFO:

Dauphin’s

107 St Francis St Suite 3400 (Trustmark Building)

Mobile Al 36602

251-444-0200

Godauphins.com

Friday: 11 AM – 10 PM

Saturday: 4-10 PM

Sunday: 11 Am – 3 PM

Monday – Thursday: 11 AM – 9PM

www.godauphins.com

Dramatic view meets distinctive dining at Dauphin’s. The menu spans every flavor of French Creole, but it’s the panorama spanning Mobile Bay that first wows you on arrival to the 34th floor of the Trustmark Building. Custom work from local artists joins brilliant Italian glassware by a magnificent baby grand in the piano bar surrounded by shades of blues that mirror the waterfront view. Perhaps the best view in the house is found in the kitchen, home to the area’s first and only chef’s table. Enjoy a sunset over the skyline while chatting about your dinner selection. The name Dauphin’s is a playful twist on the history of owner Bob Baumhower and Mobile too: the “dauphin” was the title of the French crown prince when that country founded the Port City in 1702. And football – with the Miami Dolphins – consumed the first chapter of Baumhower’s career before turning foodie with a 14-restaurant family known as Aloha Hospitality. The menu celebrates classic coastal cuisine with hints of Caribbean and Creole soul.

Bob Baumhower launched Aloha Hospitality in 1981, bringing his passion for food and a wing recipe gifted from a Buffalo Bill football pal back to his college turf in Tuscaloosa, AL, Today, Aloha Hospitality includes Baumhower’s Victory Grille, Wingfingers, Dauphin’s, and a Cuban-themed speakeasy – Las Floriditas – located in the Trustmark Building’s historic bank vault basement.

SPECIAL EVENT INFO:

Downtown Cajun Cook-Off

Saturday, March 25, 2023

10:00am- 2:00pm

Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile

Ticket Info: www.cacmobile.org

