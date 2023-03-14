Sunny Side Theater presents ‘The Jungle Book’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Sunny Side Theater:

Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “The Jungle Book” March 17 & 18 at 7 pm and March 18 & 19 at 2 pm. Performances will take place at Baker High School in the Sherri Mullin Auditorium. This production is made up of only students in Kindergarten – Fifth Grade. Music direction & choreography were led by students Miley Montgomery & Anna Louise McAleer. The story is the classic Disney story following Mowgli in his journey through the jungle away from the fearful Shere Khan. On the way he meets Kaa the Snake, Colonel Hathi and the elephants, King Louis and the monkeys, some bees, and a few crazy vultures.

Tickets can be purchased at our.show/sst/junglebookkids

Cost of tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors, $9 students, $7 kids 12 & under

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.