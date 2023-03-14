Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Wallet-friendly ways to tackle laundry

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Spring cleaning just around the corner, it’s essential to think about not only the science and research that goes into cleaning, but also the cost. This is especially true when it comes to laundry and cleaning clothes. Luckily we were able to sit down with the perfect expert, Kristen Higgins, to share some timely hacks and money-saving tips for keeping a cleaner home.

SUPER SAVINGS SECRETS FOR EVERY HOME:

PRE-WASH WONDERS — Before washing begin by pre-treating tough stains or troublesome odors

REFRESHING START — Benefits & savings of using cold water

STREAMLINE SYSTEM — Streamline the process with full loads & following the manufacturer’s operating guidelines

NATURE CAN HELP — Hang dry for a fresh scent and big savings

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Kristen Higgins, Henkel Principal Scientist in Performance Testing, has 17 years of R&D experience working across several Consumer Product categories such as Laundry, Homecare, and Beauty. Kristen has always been fascinated with science since childhood (thanks to Mr. Wizard and Bill Nye) whether scrubbing a grass stain, smelling stinky laundry, or squirting ketchup onto t-shirts for a live demo, she finds great joy in getting to experiment every day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Conecuh Corn Fritters with White Cheddar Grits & Dauphin’s Shrimp Sauce
Recipe: Conecuh Corn Fritters with White Cheddar Grits & Dauphin’s Shrimp Sauce
The Mobile Chocolate Festival
The Mobile Chocolate Festival
O’Riley’s Irish Pub getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
O’Riley’s Irish Pub getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Watch out for utility scams
Watch out for utility scams