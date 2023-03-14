Wallet-friendly ways to tackle laundry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Spring cleaning just around the corner, it’s essential to think about not only the science and research that goes into cleaning, but also the cost. This is especially true when it comes to laundry and cleaning clothes. Luckily we were able to sit down with the perfect expert, Kristen Higgins, to share some timely hacks and money-saving tips for keeping a cleaner home.

SUPER SAVINGS SECRETS FOR EVERY HOME:

PRE-WASH WONDERS — Before washing begin by pre-treating tough stains or troublesome odors

REFRESHING START — Benefits & savings of using cold water

STREAMLINE SYSTEM — Streamline the process with full loads & following the manufacturer’s operating guidelines

NATURE CAN HELP — Hang dry for a fresh scent and big savings

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Kristen Higgins, Henkel Principal Scientist in Performance Testing, has 17 years of R&D experience working across several Consumer Product categories such as Laundry, Homecare, and Beauty. Kristen has always been fascinated with science since childhood (thanks to Mr. Wizard and Bill Nye) whether scrubbing a grass stain, smelling stinky laundry, or squirting ketchup onto t-shirts for a live demo, she finds great joy in getting to experiment every day.

