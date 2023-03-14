Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Wanted grocery store thief arrested today

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was wanted in Fairhope and Semmes for stealing from grocery stores was arrested in Mobile today, according to police.

James Blackmon, 57, is the man accused of walking into grocery stores in Semmes and Fairhope, filling up shopping carts with groceries and then leaving without paying, according to officials.

Semmes police said they were able to pull security camera footage from one of the incidents and identify Blackmon as the suspect.

MPD jail records show Blackmon is charged with several third and fourth degree property crimes.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Wanted grocery store thief arrested in Mobile
Wanted grocery store thief arrested in Mobile
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Great White caught in Orange Beach
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Local NASCAR racer preparing for next race
Local NASCAR racer preparing for next race