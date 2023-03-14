Advertise With Us
Warrior Theatre presents ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Warrior Theatre presents:

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

By Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki

Based on the best-seller The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

Directed by Stephen French, Assistant Director-Sebastian Brown (DHS Student)

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail.

When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

Featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure worthy of the gods!

Warrior Theatre is the theatre arts department of W. P. Davidson High School.

March 18, 24, & 25 at 7 pm

March 19 at 2:30 pm

Tickets: $12, $8 Seniors/Students

www.our.show/lightningthief

Lewis Copeland Auditorium

at W. P. Davidson High School

3900 Pleasant Valley Road

