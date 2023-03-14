Advertise With Us
Watch out for utility scams

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Utility scams are almost constantly in circulation, and there are several ways they will try to get their hands on your money. They try to convince their targets that their power will be shut off if they don’t take some immediate action.

How the scammers operate:

-Scammers make phone calls, often using technology called spoofing to make it appear that the call is coming from the utility company. They will claim your payment is past due and you must pay immediately or your power will be cut off.

-They may text or email, again appearing to be the utility company, and demand immediate payment and direct you to press a link to respond.

-Lastly, some scammers even go door-to-door to claim they will shut off your power if you don’t pay them on the spot.

Facts to remember:

-Utility providers will never come to your door to collect payment.

-Utility companies will not call to ask for your credit card or bank information.

-Do not trust caller ID alone to verify the identity of the caller. Many scammers use spoofing technology to make the caller ID appear with a valid company name and/or phone number.

-If you think there may truly be a billing issue with your account, do not provide any information to the caller. Instead, hang up and call the phone number listed on your utility bill.

For more information to protect yourself and your family from fraud, visit AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatch. It’s a free service for people of all ages from AARP.

