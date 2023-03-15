Advertise With Us
2023 Spring tourism ambassador program begins in Mobile

And for those participating in the program, it’s an opportunity to learn more about the city they love
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday is the official start of the 2023 spring tourism ambassador program in the city of Mobile.

The five-week program is a chance for dozens of people to learn more about this beautiful city and Visit Mobile is giving nearly 25 ambassadors in training an opportunity to tell its story.

“It’s a really important program because we need people out in the city promoting Mobile. We are fortunate that we have many visitors who come and experience the arts, the cuisine, and the culture that we have here. And we need boots on the ground letting people know what Mobile has to offer them,” Allison Floyd said.

And it has an economic advantage as well. According to Visit Mobile, tourism brings in over $1.5 billion dollars and supports more than 18,000 jobs.

“Tourism is key to any city. We need those people to come in and see who we are as a city. Hopefully, maybe come in and move here and become part of our community. But we really do rely on tourism. It’s really important to us,” Floyd said.

And for those participating in the program, it’s an opportunity to learn more about the city they love.

“It’s always something to learn. Mobile is growing rapidly. We’re a diamond in the rough and I’m just trying to stay on top of things,” Vonnie McMillan-Jamison said.

You can find out more information by clicking this link here.

