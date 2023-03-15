27-year-old man killed in shooting on Northwest Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for information from the public on a Tuesday night homicide.

Around 9:16 p.m., officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Northwest Drive found 27-year-old Cedric Lynch inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Lynch was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

MPD is releasing no further details at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

