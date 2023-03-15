Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

BCSO arrests man in connection with Frisco City theft

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing a golf cart in Frisco City.

Authorities arrested Timothy “Timbo” Parker on a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property.

Baldwin County sheriff’s officials said that a Frisco City woman contacted their office on Monday about the theft of the golf cart. The woman said a worker near her residence in Frisco City had made her aware of a truck and trailer on her property removing the golf cart, according to BCSO.

The Excel Police Department was contacted and took the initial report, the sheriff’s office said. The worker at the scene said he believed Parker of Bay Minette was the driver of the truck, according to authorities.

BCSO investigators later contacted Parker at a residence off Jack Springs Road in the Perdido community. Authorities said they found him in possession of the truck and trailer with the golf cart.

The golf cart has been returned to its owner.

Additional theft charges will be pending in Monroe County, according to BCSO.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Latest News

Dauphin Island Causeway Reef Repurposing Project
Dauphin Island Causeway Reef Repurposing Project
Mobile police investigate Northwest Drive homicide
27-year-old man killed in shooting on Northwest Drive
2023 Spring Tourism Ambassador Program in Mobile
2023 Spring Tourism Ambassador Program in Mobile
Dauphin Island Causeway Reef Repurposing Project
Dauphin Island Causeway Reef Repurposing Project