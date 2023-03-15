BCSO arrests man in connection with Frisco City theft

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing a golf cart in Frisco City.

Authorities arrested Timothy “Timbo” Parker on a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property.

Baldwin County sheriff’s officials said that a Frisco City woman contacted their office on Monday about the theft of the golf cart. The woman said a worker near her residence in Frisco City had made her aware of a truck and trailer on her property removing the golf cart, according to BCSO.

The Excel Police Department was contacted and took the initial report, the sheriff’s office said. The worker at the scene said he believed Parker of Bay Minette was the driver of the truck, according to authorities.

BCSO investigators later contacted Parker at a residence off Jack Springs Road in the Perdido community. Authorities said they found him in possession of the truck and trailer with the golf cart.

The golf cart has been returned to its owner.

Additional theft charges will be pending in Monroe County, according to BCSO.

