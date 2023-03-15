Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Cajun Cook-Off March 25 in Cathedral Square to benefit Child Advocacy Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 7th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off in Cathedral Square is only days away.

A number of teams will be cooking up tasty Cajun dishes for the competition.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. March 25 and will include live music with local and regional acts.

Toby Brown of Cunningham Bounds stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the event.

FOX10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith will serve as honorary chairman. Local food enthusiasts and chefs will serve as judges.

The Cajun Cook-Off in Cathedral Square, 300 Dauphin St., is open to the public. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Children 6 and younger are free.

Proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Latest News

Fugitive Files: Nakeiva Mealer
Fugitive Files: Nakeiva Mealer
‘Ladies on a Mission’ celebrates ten years of touching lives through sewing
‘Ladies on a Mission’ celebrates ten years of touching lives through sewing
MPD looking for suspects who shot at each other in Eddies Mart parking lot
MPD looking for suspects who shot at each other in Eddies Mart parking lot
Man arrested on multiple felony warrants after leading police on a pursuit
Man arrested on multiple felony warrants after leading police on a pursuit
Faith Academy provides statement on Sauers arrest
Faith Academy provides statement on Sauers arrest