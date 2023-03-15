Cajun Cook-Off March 25 in Cathedral Square to benefit Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 7th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off in Cathedral Square is only days away.

A number of teams will be cooking up tasty Cajun dishes for the competition.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. March 25 and will include live music with local and regional acts.

Toby Brown of Cunningham Bounds stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the event.

FOX10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith will serve as honorary chairman. Local food enthusiasts and chefs will serve as judges.

The Cajun Cook-Off in Cathedral Square, 300 Dauphin St., is open to the public. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Children 6 and younger are free.

Proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center. For more information, click here.

