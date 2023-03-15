Advertise With Us
Chilly Wednesday morning; active weather day expected Friday

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a pretty chilly morning out there with many spots in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will be mostly sunny throughout your entire Wednesday, and we’ll top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

The active weather for us still looks to come Friday ahead of a cold front. Temps will ease back above 70 degrees tomorrow and the air turns humid before the front gets here. This muggier air could bring back the risk of strong to severe storms. The rain coverage will be in the 80-90% range so rain gear will certainly be needed but with the severe weather threat attached you need to make sure you’re staying weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The main threats will be gusty straight line winds, but tornadoes are possible. This time of year we always have to be on the lookout for tornadic activity. We’ll see dry weather return this weekend but it’s going to be very cold with highs dropping back to the mid to upper 50s.

