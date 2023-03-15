Advertise With Us
Dauphin Island Causeway Reef Repurposing Project

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Phase 1 of this project, which took place March 6-7 on Dauphin Island Causeway, south of Bayfront Park, involved both Reef Ball and ReefBlkTM removal via trackhoes and a transport barge. Phase II consisted of two days of oyster sorting and salvaging assisted by multiple community volunteers, many of which are environmental and USA marine sciences students, as well as industry partners, such as AL Power, Gulf Seafood, Volkert Engineering, and others.

In Phase 3, set for March 13, Reef Balls from the same site will be relocated to Dog River as artificial fishing reefs. This project will ultimately enable large-scale restoration to protect the causeway itself.

Website: https://www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/alabama/

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters, and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. For TNC in Alabama-specific information, visit here.

2023 Spring Tourism Ambassador Program in Mobile
