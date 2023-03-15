Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

The history of the Fairhope Arts & Crafts began on February 22 to February 28, 1953.

The first Festival was actually designed as a tour, planned to coordinate with the Mobile Jaycees’ Azalea Trail and Mobile Mardi Gras celebrations. The idea was that visitors attending these major events in Mobile would be attracted across the Bay, thus allowing visitors and local residents a chance to see some of the many talents of Eastern Shore residents.

Show Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

March 17-19, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Rain or Shine”

Free to the Public

