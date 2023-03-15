Gamers and Geeks hosting weekend ‘DragonBall Z Convention’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers and Geeks General Manager Josh Taylor joined us on Studio10 to discuss this weekends ‘DragonBall Z Convention’.
Admissions: $5.00 per day
Saturday: 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM
Guests:
Stephanie Nadolny: OG voice of young Goku (Dragonball) and young Gohan (Dragonball Z)
Tiffany Vollmer: OG voice of Bulma, From 1986 to 2012 the voice of Bulma from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, plus movies.
Inside Events:
Free with pass
Kids Costume Contest 3:00 PM Saturday
All Ages Costume Contest 3:00 PM Sunday
Dungeons and Dragons lessons
Panel rooms
Q & A sessions
Sunday - Red Dragon Head Raffle!
Food trucks
Frio Pops
Jojo’s Wings
Outside Events:
Karaoke with Stephanie Nadolny and Tiffany Vollmer after the con on Saturday!
Gamers and Geeks
5701 Moffett Rd n, Mobile, AL 36618
251-725-6640
