Gamers and Geeks hosting weekend ‘DragonBall Z Convention’

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers and Geeks General Manager Josh Taylor joined us on Studio10 to discuss this weekends ‘DragonBall Z Convention’.

Admissions: $5.00 per day

Saturday: 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM

Guests:

Stephanie Nadolny: OG voice of young Goku (Dragonball) and young Gohan (Dragonball Z)

Tiffany Vollmer: OG voice of Bulma, From 1986 to 2012 the voice of Bulma from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, plus movies.

Inside Events:

Free with pass

Kids Costume Contest 3:00 PM Saturday

All Ages Costume Contest 3:00 PM Sunday

Dungeons and Dragons lessons

Panel rooms

Q & A sessions

Sunday - Red Dragon Head Raffle!

Food trucks

Frio Pops

Jojo’s Wings

Outside Events:

Karaoke with Stephanie Nadolny and Tiffany Vollmer after the con on Saturday!

Gamers and Geeks

5701 Moffett Rd n, Mobile, AL 36618

251-725-6640

https://gamersngeeks.com/

