Healthy Living with USA Health: Multiple Sclerosis interview and ‘MoBoil’ event

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week. Dr. William Kilgo joined us on Studio10 to answer questions about MS, but also tell us about the upcoming ‘Moboil’ to sponsor the MS society.

Here are some of the questions discussed with Dr. Kilgo:

1. What is multiple sclerosis?

2. What are the beginning signs/symptoms of MS?

3. How is it diagnosed?

4. What are the treatment options?

Also, here’s a link to the local ‘MoBoil’ event to sponsor the MS society: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moboil-tickets-535843441157.

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/providers/william-kilgo

