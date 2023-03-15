Advertise With Us
Knights of Columbus Golf Classic Tournament in Fairhope

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Knights of Columbus 4th degree assembly (Bay of the Holy Spirit Assembly 2573) is holding a Golf Classic tournament at Quail Creek Golf Course in Fairhope. The event is set for April 22 and benefits local veterans.

For more information on the golf tournament contact:

Henry Tamburin

Board Member KOC Golf Classic

251-648-2471

HTamburin@aol.com

