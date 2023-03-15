Advertise With Us
Man arrested on meth charges after fleeing deputies

A Crestview man is in custody on felony warrants after deputies say he tried to run from...
A Crestview man is in custody on felony warrants after deputies say he tried to run from authorities.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is in custody on felony warrants after deputies say he tried to run from authorities.

Officials say 39-year-old Joshua Mann was wanted for felony violation of probation for fleeing and eluding, possession of meth, and other charges.

On Tuesday night, Mann was pulled over by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic stop. Mann allegedly attempted a getaway.

OCSO deputies say the pursuit started south on Highway 85 between Duke Field and State Road 293. Units on patrol were reportedly able to spike Mann’s vehicle tires, and he got out of the car and ran into the woods.

A K-9 unit with the department as well as Okaloosa Correctional Institution assisted in tracking Mann, as well as two OCSO drone units.

Ultimately, officials say Mann was spotted by one of the drones, where a deputy confronted him, stopped him from running away by tasing him, and took him into custody.

Mann was wanted on active felony warrants, including violation of probation for fleeing and...
Mann was wanted on active felony warrants, including violation of probation for fleeing and eluding, and meth possession.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

