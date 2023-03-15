Man arrested on multiple felony warrants after leading police on a pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man early this morning on multiple felony warrants and attempting to elude police, according to MPD.

Authorities said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Dauphin Island Parkway and Terrell Road, but the driver refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit that ended on Bayfront Road.

Brian Parker, 46, was arrested for attempting to elude and multiple felony warrants including domestic violence and kidnapping, according to jail records.

