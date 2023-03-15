Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man arrested on multiple felony warrants after leading police on a pursuit

Brian Parker
Brian Parker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man early this morning on multiple felony warrants and attempting to elude police, according to MPD.

Authorities said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Dauphin Island Parkway and Terrell Road, but the driver refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit that ended on Bayfront Road.

Brian Parker, 46, was arrested for attempting to elude and multiple felony warrants including domestic violence and kidnapping, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Latest News

Cajun Cook-Off March 25 in Cathedral Square to benefit Child Advocacy Center
Cajun Cook-Off March 25 in Cathedral Square to benefit Child Advocacy Center
Cajun Cook-Off March 25 in Cathedral Square to benefit Child Advocacy Center
Cajun Cook-Off March 25 in Cathedral Square to benefit Child Advocacy Center
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Ernest Parker who lives next door says he heard five gunshots that were way too close to home.
Mobile Police investigating after homicide on Northwest Drive