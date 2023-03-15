Advertise With Us
Mobile Police investigating after homicide on Northwest Drive

Ernest Parker who lives next door says he heard five gunshots that were way too close to home.
Ernest Parker who lives next door says he heard five gunshots that were way too close to home.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -“That’s the first time we’ve had something like that to happen around here,” said Ernest Parker.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the city’s latest homicide. Mobile Police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Northwest Drive just after 9:15 last night. Ernest Parker who lives next door says he heard five gunshots that were way too close to home.

“It was too close to my house because once they come out that gun they go anywhere,” said Parker. “It could have ricocheted off the cars or whatever and came over and hit my house.”

Fortunately, no bullets hit his house. He says things were chaotic moments later when he stepped outside

“The lady she was running up and down from the back to the front crying talking about there’s blood everywhere,” said Parker. “It was just a mess.”

Investigators say they found 27-year-old Cedric Lynch in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. Mobile Police say Lynch died on scene. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

