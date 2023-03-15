Advertise With Us
MPD looking for suspects who shot at each other in Eddies Mart parking lot

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking for two men who engaged in gunfire in the parking lot of Eddies Mart at 1451 Martin Luther King Avenue.

The shooting occurred yesterday at 3:37 p.m. and caused damage to the business premises, but nobody was reported injured, according to MPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

