Murder suspect out on bond arrested on assault charge at Rickarby Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for a murder charge is now back in Metro Jail accused of taking part in another violent crime.

Lecarey Lett and a teenager were arrested after two people were shot at Rickarby park earlier this month.

According to new court documents, the violence stemmed from kids being kids. In a motion to revoke Lett’s bond, a Mobile County assistant district attorney said a seven-year-old was throwing dirt and sticks at a four-year-old, then the parents of the children began to argue and it turned into two families fighting. Documents said Lett tackled one victim and told him he was going to die. It then said Lett told a 16-year-old to go get a gun from his car.

The document said the teen did and came back and shot both victims before he and Lett drove off.

Lett was out on bond for a 2021 murder charge at a sports bar on Airport Boulevard. Police said he shot and killed Kelon Foster in the parking lot. MPD released surveillance video of the crime.

According to court documents, Lett posted the more than $1M dollars bail on the murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle charge and was awaiting trial.

Lett will have a bond hearing Wednesday on the new assault charges.

