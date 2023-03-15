Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Murder suspect out on bond arrested on assault charge at Rickarby Park

By Shelby Myers
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for a murder charge is now back in Metro Jail accused of taking part in another violent crime.

Lecarey Lett and a teenager were arrested after two people were shot at Rickarby park earlier this month.

According to new court documents, the violence stemmed from kids being kids. In a motion to revoke Lett’s bond, a Mobile County assistant district attorney said a seven-year-old was throwing dirt and sticks at a four-year-old, then the parents of the children began to argue and it turned into two families fighting. Documents said Lett tackled one victim and told him he was going to die. It then said Lett told a 16-year-old to go get a gun from his car.

The document said the teen did and came back and shot both victims before he and Lett drove off.

Lett was out on bond for a 2021 murder charge at a sports bar on Airport Boulevard. Police said he shot and killed Kelon Foster in the parking lot. MPD released surveillance video of the crime.

According to court documents, Lett posted the more than $1M dollars bail on the murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle charge and was awaiting trial.

Lett will have a bond hearing Wednesday on the new assault charges.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Search warrant reveals new details in officer-involved shooting
Search warrant reveals new details in officer-involved shooting
New court documents detail the search warrant that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting
New court documents detail the search warrant that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting
Murder suspect out on bond facing new charges
Murder suspect out on bond facing new charges
'Haha' Emoji
Fake Smiley Face?