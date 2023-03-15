New court documents detail the search warrant that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has learned new details about what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Stolen guns, a robbery, a death threat, and a gang affiliation.

Investigators say it all led to that deadly shooting last week in Mobile.

Kordell Jones was shot several times when a Mobile Police SWAT Team served a search warrant at a house on Charles Street.

Police weren’t looking for Kordell though...they wanted his brother.

On Tuesday we uncovered new court documents showing why the SWAT team was called in to arrest “Jason” Jones.

The SWAT team was at the home to execute an early morning search warrant.

Officers were looking for 19-year-old Jason Jones and two guns he’s accused of stealing.

Investigators say Jones and another suspect robbed a man at gunpoint on January 30th.

According to new court documents, the two went to the victim’s grandmother’s house.

Those documents allege that Jones held a Glock to the victim’s ribcage and said quote “you know what time it is.”

That’s when, according to the documents, the other robber went up to the front porch, and grabbed a diamondback semi-automatic rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol before they both took off.

It was later revealed that all three went to high school together.

According to the documents, the victim reached out to both suspects asking for his guns back and they said quote, “they no longer had the weapons and if he communicated with them again about those weapons they will kill him.”

This is something Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine spoke about at a press conference last week.

“The night before the search warrant on March the 6th the family of that victim had to hide their victim, because of death threats coming from the same gang group that Jason Jones is involved in.”

Court documents allege that Jones and the other suspect are members of the “South Side” gang in the Maysville and Birdville area.

Chief Prine has said Kordell Jones had an AR-style pistol when he tried to escape the home and that’s when he was shot.

Prine says after watching body camera video, he believes the shooting was justified.

Prine and the District Attorney’s office have refused to release that video.

