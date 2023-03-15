Advertise With Us
Pensacola Opera presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Opera presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” this weekend at the Saenger Theater.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel”

March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

March 19 at 2 p.m.

Saenger Theatre in downtown Pensacola

Tickets begin at $25 and are available over the phone and in-person at The Opera Center and online through TicketMaster

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel changed the face of American musical theatre when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. Carousel barker Billy Bigelow falls for mill worker Julie Jordan — but when the unthinkable happens, Billy must answer for his actions and try to make things right. Closing our 40th Anniversary Season, this musical of operatic proportions comes to Pensacola in a visually stunning production from Virginia Opera and set designer Erhard Rom. Richard Rodgers’s timeless score is full of favorite tunes, including If I Loved You, June is Bustin’ Out All Over, and You’ll Never Walk Alone. Carousel will be helmed by newly appointed Music Director Cody Martin, leading members of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and Pensacola Opera Chorus.

Pensacola Opera is a professional, non-profit opera company serving Northwest Florida. Through performances and a variety of innovative, educational, and community programs, we serve over 40,000 children and adults each year.

Pensacola Opera is located in downtown Pensacola at 75 S. Tarragona St.

Phone number is 850-433-6737 and email is info@pensacolaopera.com.

Website: www.pensacolaopera.com

