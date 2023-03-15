Recipe: Reuben Sandwiches

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

For the Corned Beef

3-4 lb. corned beef brisket, rinsed and patted dry (reserve seasoning packet)

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

reserved seasoning packet

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 oz beer

Place rinsed and dried corned beef brisket in a slow cooker. Rub entire brisket with mustard.

Mix reserved seasoning packet, kosher salt, black pepper and garlic powder together in a small bowl. Rub entire brisket with seasoning.

Place brisket fat side up in slow cooker. Pour 4 oz beer around brisket. Secure lid on slow cooker. Cook on HIGH for 5 hours. Remove and thinly slice.

For the Dressing

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

pinch of kosher salt and black pepper

Stir all dressing ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside.

For the Reuben Sandwiches

rye bread

dressing

Swiss cheese, shredded

sauerkraut

corned beef

butter

STEPS:

For one sandwich: Heat 1/2 tablespoon of butter in a skillet over low heat. Spread one piece of bread with some of the dressing. Place bread in skillet, dressing side up. Sprinkle dressed bread with 1/8 cup shredded swiss and 2 tablespoons sauerkraut. Layer on sliced corned beef. Top corned beef with another 1/8 cup swiss. Spread another piece of bread with some of the dressing and close sandwich, dressing side down.

Cook sandwich on both sides until golden brown, cheese is melted and sandwich is hot throughout. Serve immediately.

