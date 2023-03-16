Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 suffers severe burns in fire, Mobile police say

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered severe burns in a fire early Thursday morning on Dauphin Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Dauphin Street around shortly after 2:30 a.m. in response to a medical emergency. Mobile Fire-Rescue told officers that a fire had occurred across the street, police said. During their investigation, the officers discovered that the 42-year-old victim had been sleeping in the area where the fire originated, according to MPD.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital with severe burns, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Ballin’ on Belrose 2023
Ballin’ on Belrose 2023
MPD: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Dog River Drive North
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) are each charged with two counts of...
Final Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in Ohio