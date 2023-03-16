1 suffers severe burns in fire, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered severe burns in a fire early Thursday morning on Dauphin Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Dauphin Street around shortly after 2:30 a.m. in response to a medical emergency. Mobile Fire-Rescue told officers that a fire had occurred across the street, police said. During their investigation, the officers discovered that the 42-year-old victim had been sleeping in the area where the fire originated, according to MPD.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital with severe burns, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

