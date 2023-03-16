Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Another cold morning, but highs to reach middle 70s

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. We will see a much warmer day ahead than we’ve seen all week with highs projected to reach the mid 70s this afternoon.

The air will be seeing an increase in moisture ahead of a cold front that dives in tomorrow. This will mean a mild night with an overnight low staying in the 60s. Ahead of this front there will be a large risk of showers and storms. Rain coverage will be in the 80-90% range and there will be a risk of severe weather as well. The severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 for now and the main threat will be gusty straight line winds, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out so make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued!

We turn dry for the weekend, but we will turn sharply colder and windier. Winds will reach up to 25mph at times on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. We turn warmer as we progress throughout next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 16, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 16, 2023
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Mar. 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
Active weather day expected Friday
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Mar. 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Mar. 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
Active weather day expected Friday
Active weather day expected Friday