Another cold morning, but highs to reach middle 70s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. We will see a much warmer day ahead than we’ve seen all week with highs projected to reach the mid 70s this afternoon.

The air will be seeing an increase in moisture ahead of a cold front that dives in tomorrow. This will mean a mild night with an overnight low staying in the 60s. Ahead of this front there will be a large risk of showers and storms. Rain coverage will be in the 80-90% range and there will be a risk of severe weather as well. The severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 for now and the main threat will be gusty straight line winds, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out so make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued!

We turn dry for the weekend, but we will turn sharply colder and windier. Winds will reach up to 25mph at times on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. We turn warmer as we progress throughout next week.

