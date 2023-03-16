Ballin’ on Belrose 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baller Dream operates in 6 states and is rapidly growing: Alabama, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. Its current partner hospitals include Banner Desert Childrens, Banner Health at Thunderbird, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix Mayo Clinic, Summerlin Children’s Hospital, The Melodies Center, Orange County Children’s Hospital, Rady Children’s Hospital, USA Health University Hospital.

Ballin’ on Belrose

Everest Challenge walk/run and community fun event

Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Olde Towne Daphne

7:00 am – racer check-in

8-11:00 am – Everest Challenge race

8:00 am – 12:00 pm – Street Party with kids area, live DJ music, photo ops, refreshments, lots of cheering and family fun

Ballin’ on Belrose is a community walk/run event on Belrose Avenue in Daphne, between Main Street and Mobile Bay. It is a day of fun for all ages with DJ music, sponsor booths, food and drink, a kids’ play area with inflatables, face painting, photo ops and more. Named “Ballin’” for the Baller Dream Foundation, the event aims to raise funds to support the foundation’s efforts in supporting, comforting, and offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences to lift the spirits of children and young adults battling cancer. Spectators and families are welcome and encouraged to attend! Bring a chair and join in the fun.

68 Ventures is the parent company for multiple businesses along the Alabama Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle. The organization is focused on development, construction, real estate and related services across the region. 68 Ventures has an established track record of business success as well as community impact, generating over $5.2B in transaction volume over the last decade. 68 Ventures is committed to helping communities grow the right way both geographically and economically.

Ballerdream.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.