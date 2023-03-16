Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bond set for former Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student

44-year-old Jonathan Sauers was arrested earlier this week.
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond has been set for a former Faith Academy teacher who is accused of having sex with a student. Jonathan Sauers, 44, was arrested earlier this week.

He is facing two felony charges -- one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with a student under 19.

His total bond for both his charges was set at $45,000. That’s $30,000 for the first charge and $15,000 for the second.

Sauers is also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and have no contact with anyone at any school in Mobile County.

Sauers coached at Faith Academy, and investigators say he also taught science and the Bible at the school for several years.

The investigation started Monday when deputies say the 16-year-old student told them she had been having a sexual relationship with Sauers for months.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood spoke to us after the hearing about the sensitive nature of this case.

“Any case like this is very serious,” Blackwood said. “Teachers and employees at schools are in positions of great trust in our community. We trust them with our children, and so to have anyone violate that trust is very troubling. We’re going to make sure this is investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent, and if he in fact did this and was found guilty, he will be held accountable.”

If convicted, Sauers could face 10 to 20 years in prison for each count. He’ll have a preliminary hearing next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Jonathan Nakhla ... charged with reckless murder.
Expert witness testifies 2020 fatal wreck in Mobile ‘never would have occurred’ if driver wasn’t speeding
Mobile County Health Department logo
MCHD issues swim advisory for Fowl River
Joseph Tyler McTigrit
Foley man accused of exploiting elderly in home renovation scheme
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020