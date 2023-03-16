Chatom PD investigating fatal shooting on Bay Avenue

CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) - The Chatom Police Department arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday evening shooting that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to Bay Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday regarding a call about shots fired found a man lying dead on the sidewalk, police said.

Autopsy results are pending, according to authorities.

Investigators identified Renaldo James as the suspect who fired the shot and, after consulting with the district attorney’s office, Chatom police arrested James on a murder charge, authorities said.

He is currently in the Washington County Jail.

