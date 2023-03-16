Difference between springtime blues and serious depression

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recognizing the shift from just feeling blue to serious depression can make all the difference in our quality of life. Clinical Depression is on the rise but it can be managed, and people who suffer from it truly can live happy and productive lives. But how?

Dr. Andrew Cutler, a psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at the Neuroscience Education Institute discusses the signs and symptoms of challenging-to-treat depression and outline a treatment option to manage depressive symptoms.

Interview provided by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

