Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Difference between springtime blues and serious depression

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recognizing the shift from just feeling blue to serious depression can make all the difference in our quality of life. Clinical Depression is on the rise but it can be managed, and people who suffer from it truly can live happy and productive lives. But how?

Dr. Andrew Cutler, a psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at the Neuroscience Education Institute discusses the signs and symptoms of challenging-to-treat depression and outline a treatment option to manage depressive symptoms.

Interview provided by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Live from Kilkenny Castle in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Live from Kilkenny Castle in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser