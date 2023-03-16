Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Drug Education Council on March 20, 2023, as the organization features singer, songwriter and storyteller John McAndrew.

McAndrew’s story is about overcoming difficulty, redemption and handwork and never giving up. After stepping into the life of recovery, he began writing songs with a passion he never knew before he became sober.

At the age of 19, McAndrew was diagnosed with diabetes and told he could no longer drink and if he continued he would die. He continued his drinking along with other drugs for the next 10 years and began spiraling out of control. “I wanted to commit suicide because I could not stop drinking,” he said.

Then, he found a new way to live through the help of a 12 step program which he has followed ever since. Through recovery, he has evolved his musical talents with a career infused with songs conveying a deepening message of hope and a power greater than himself.

The story of John McAndrew is one about overcoming difficulty, redemption, hard work and not giving up. McAndrew vowed that with the second chance at life that he was given, he was determined to not waste any more time. At Cumberland Heights, a treatment center in Nashville, Tennessee, he started a music therapy class to help those musicians who are struggling with addiction the power of Music while on their journey to recovery.

Go to https://johnmcandrew.com/The_Music.htm to see the projects McAndrew has lead or been involved with throughout his musical career. He attributes those successes because of his path to recovery. A path he wants to share with all who are willing to receiver the message.

WHO: The Drug Education Council Annual Luncheon featuring John McAndrew

WHAT: Annual Luncheon

WHERE: Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel

WHEN: Noon on March 20, 2023 (Doors open at 11 a.m.)

https://www.drugeducation.org/

All the information above was provided by The Drug Education Council.

