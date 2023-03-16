Federal judge orders release of Theodore man in connection with FBI bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of a Theodore man found not guilty by reason of insanity of making a nuclear bomb threat against the FBI.

Court records show that Walt Ward called the main number for the FBI field office in Mobile on March 19, 2021, repeating the phrase “nuclear bomb, come find me.” The incident prompted a massive law enforcement response. No bomb was found and Ward was arrested a short time later.

A federal judge ordered Ward released after mental evaluations and treatment. However, he’s been released under supervision and must comply with other conditions, and restrictions.

