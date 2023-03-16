Advertise With Us
Foley man accused of exploiting elderly in home renovation scheme

Joseph Tyler McTigrit
Joseph Tyler McTigrit(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Foley man for financial exploitation of the elderly via a home renovation scheme, the BCSO announced Thursday.

Joseph Tyler McTigrit was arrested Wednesday on a warrant stemming from an incident in October 2022 when McTigrit represented himself as a licensed contractor and was subsequently hired by a 61-year-old Lillian woman to complete some home renovations, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, McTigrit was not licensed, nor could he legally obtain the proper permits to perform the construction work on the home, unbeknownst to the victim.

The BCSO said the victim paid McTigrit more than $100,000 to buy supplies and perform the work on her home. However, no supplies were purchased and the work that was started caused further damage to the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

After numerous attempts, the victim was able to contact McTigrit via phone and McTigrit returned about $20,000 of the initial money provided before cutting off all communication with the victim, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe McTigrit has multiple victims for the same types of alleged crimes and fraudulent business practices.

McTigrit is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Corrections Center, according to jail records.

