iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

FRIENDLY SONS OF ST PATRICK PARADE- Fri 11am, Cathedral Square, downtown Mobile

You’ll see a lot of men in green this Friday in downtown Mobile! It’s St Patrick’s Day and the Friendly Sons of St Patrick will hold their annual parade following Mass at the Cathedral. CLICK HERE

ST PATRICK’S DAY STREET PARTY AT CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB- Friday and Saturday, starting at 11am, Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., Mobile

Callaghan’s is 77 years strong in hosting the BEST St. Patrick’s Day Street Party in the South! Shenanigans begin at 11 AM: traditional Irish music, local bands, food, drinks, and lots of green! For these two days out of the year we are ALL Irish! CLICK HERE

“GO IRISH ON THE ISLAND” ST PADDY’S DAY PUB CRAWL- Fri 9am-5:30pm, Pensacola Beach

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce invites one and all to “Go Irish on the Island” for the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl. The annual pub crawl along Pensacola Beach features 12 participating beach bars, restaurants and hotels serving up Irish drink specials, music, mayhem and mischief. CLICK HERE

FAIRHOPE ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL- Fri/Sat/Sun 10am-5pm, downtown Fairhope

Recently named one of the TOP 15 art shows in the nation, and featured by Southern Living, this prestigious festival will showcase more than 200 artists from across the country. Enjoy live entertainment, a children’s art tent, and a food court, along with exploring local shops and restaurants.

Daily shuttle services will be available from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The cost is $5 round trip. Parking for the shuttle is located in both the Piggly Wiggly and Big Lots parking lots (Fairhope Avenue and Hwy 98). CLICK HERE

THE WHARF BOAT & YACHT SHOW- Fri/Sat/Sun 10am-6pm, The Wharf Marina, Orange Beach

Take in a display of 80 wet slip boats and yachts, more than 300 sport + console boats on land, live music, kid’s art classes and much more. There’s something for everyone — from an entry-level boater to a seasoned veteran. The best part? This three-day blockbuster event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA- Fri 5pm-9pm, downtown Pensacola

This month’s theme for Gallery Night is “Celebrate the Written Word” with over 60 artist vendors, featured artist Jamey Jones, poetry & literature readings, music from local singer songwriters, food trucks and more! CLICK HERE

