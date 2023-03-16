Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Infirmary Health’s Dr. Jason Determann discusses impact of physical activity on health

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recent study indicates that people who were moderately active for 75 minutes per week, about 11 minutes per day, had lower risks of overall mortality, heart disease, stroke and various cancers relative to people who were not active.

Dr. Jason Determann, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon with Infirmary Health’s Gulf Orthopaedics, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the impact of physical activity on your overall health.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

A bill that would provide much-needed funding for hospitals and nursing homes in Alabama is...
Alabama House passes bill to help fund hospitals, nursing homes
Susan Pickard and Ida Lockette discuss NAMIWalks
Susan Pickard and Ida Lockette discuss NAMIWalks
Colorectal Awareness Month with Dr. Isaac Payne and Ashley Raines
Infirmary Health plans colorectal cancer screening events
The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead...
ADPH issue recall advisory for powdered infant formula