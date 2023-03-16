Infirmary Health’s Dr. Jason Determann discusses impact of physical activity on health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recent study indicates that people who were moderately active for 75 minutes per week, about 11 minutes per day, had lower risks of overall mortality, heart disease, stroke and various cancers relative to people who were not active.

Dr. Jason Determann, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon with Infirmary Health’s Gulf Orthopaedics, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the impact of physical activity on your overall health.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.