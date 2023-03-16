Live from Kilkenny Castle in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are only one day away from the world’s luckiest holiday! That’s right, St. Patrick’s Day has arrived once again and we are ready to celebrate! Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been traveling through Ireland this week – he joined us live from Kilkenny with some highlights – and a peek at how Ireland’s gearing up for the big holiday!

Click on the link to see Gabe’s answers to the following comments and questions...

-You’re at one of Kilkenny’s most famous castles!

-You’ve been across Ireland this week – plenty of preps underway for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities?

-Another major event is coming – King Charles’ coronation! And you visited the Royal Family’s Irish residence?

-For Americans traveling to Ireland this year – you say it’s all about sustainability?

What fills your heart with Ireland?

https://www.tourismireland.com/

