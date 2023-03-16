Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Live from Kilkenny Castle in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are only one day away from the world’s luckiest holiday! That’s right, St. Patrick’s Day has arrived once again and we are ready to celebrate! Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been traveling through Ireland this week – he joined us live from Kilkenny with some highlights – and a peek at how Ireland’s gearing up for the big holiday!

Click on the link to see Gabe’s answers to the following comments and questions...

-You’re at one of Kilkenny’s most famous castles!

-You’ve been across Ireland this week – plenty of preps underway for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities?

-Another major event is coming – King Charles’ coronation! And you visited the Royal Family’s Irish residence?

-For Americans traveling to Ireland this year – you say it’s all about sustainability?

What fills your heart with Ireland?

https://www.tourismireland.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew