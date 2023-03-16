MCHD issues swim advisory for Fowl River

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department on Thursday issued a swim advisory for Fowl River near Alabama 193 due to poor water quality that may lead to an increased risk of illness, the agency said.

Monitoring will continue and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water, the MCHD said.

