MCHD issues swim advisory for Fowl River

Mobile County Health Department logo
Mobile County Health Department logo(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department on Thursday issued a swim advisory for Fowl River near Alabama 193 due to poor water quality that may lead to an increased risk of illness, the agency said.

Monitoring will continue and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water, the MCHD said.

