Mobile police investigate Boyett Street carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Wednesday evening on Boyett Street.

It was about 6:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Boyett Street in reference to the carjacking incident. Police said the victim reported that two unidentified males approached and that one of them brandished a firearm and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle.

After obtaining the keys, both suspects left the scene in the victim’s car, police said. No one was injured.

