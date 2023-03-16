Advertise With Us
MPD: Altercation between 2 men results in shooting of 2 bystanders

1 victim suffered serious injuries, police said
(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An altercation between two men ended in gunfire that resulted in two bystanders being shot Thursday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Congress and Cuba streets around 12:15 p.m. regarding the incident.

According to MPD, a male subject at the location had gotten into an altercation with another male. During the argument, the subject pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, which struck two males who were not involved in the altercation, police said.

One victim sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital while the other victim went to the hospital via personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

MPD said no other injuries were reported in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.

