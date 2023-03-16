MPD: Family Turns on Family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a real-life “Family Feud. MPD says a sister and mom take a car-at gunpoint-from the mother’s other daughter.

This 24 year old Nakeiva Mealer. Investigators say earlier this month, Mealer pulled a gun on her sister near Municipal Park, told her to take her stuff from inside and get out. When the victim did, Nakeiva’s and the victim’s mother, Raquel Murray, jumped in the car, and drove off. According to police, Murray drove the car to a house on Memory Lane. She was arrested shortly after that. Nakeiva Mealer is still out there, some where.

Mealer is 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds. Investigators tell us she has no record, but is now charged with First Degree Robbery, a felony. If you have seen Mealer, or know where she is contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. MPD considers her armed and dangerous, so don’t approach her.

