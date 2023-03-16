Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Family Turns on Family

Woman Pulls Gun on Sister, Mom Takes Car-according to Investigators
By Byron Day
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a real-life “Family Feud. MPD says a sister and mom take a car-at gunpoint-from the mother’s other daughter.

This 24 year old Nakeiva Mealer. Investigators say earlier this month, Mealer pulled a gun on her sister near Municipal Park, told her to take her stuff from inside and get out. When the victim did, Nakeiva’s and the victim’s mother, Raquel Murray, jumped in the car, and drove off. According to police, Murray drove the car to a house on Memory Lane. She was arrested shortly after that. Nakeiva Mealer is still out there, some where.

Mealer is 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds. Investigators tell us she has no record, but is now charged with First Degree Robbery, a felony. If you have seen Mealer, or know where she is contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. MPD considers her armed and dangerous, so don’t approach her.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Latest News

Reward being offered for brand new $80K camper stolen off lot in Lucedale
Reward being offered for brand new $80K camper stolen off lot in Lucedale
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire
Surveillance video image of suspect vehicle stealing camper from Dad's Camper Outlet in Lucedale.
Reward being offered for brand new $80K camper stolen off lot in Lucedale
Baldwin County lawmaker hopes new bill can protect grandparents in domestic violence situations
Baldwin County lawmaker hopes new bill can protect grandparents in domestic violence situations